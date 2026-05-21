Kaizer Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman opens up about the challenges he faced at the club – ‘It has been tough because now it is all about attacking’

Kaizer Chiefs struggled with a highly resistant Cape Town Spurs during the off-season to secure the highly-rated duo of Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi.

While the move was seen as a major coup for the Glamour Boys, the reality of breaking into the starting XI at a club of Chiefs' stature is beginning to set in for the young attacker.

Speaking to the media at Naturena, Baartman reflected on his journey so far, acknowledging that while it is an honour to wear the gold and black, the lack of regular minutes has been difficult.

“It is good to be a Kaizer Chiefs player, but it has been a bit tough for me not playing.

"There is a lot of competition in the team, so what I have to do is work on the field and give my best,” Baartman said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.