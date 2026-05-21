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Kaizer Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman opens up about the challenges he faced at the club – ‘It has been tough because now it is all about attacking’
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Admitting life at Naturena is tough
Kaizer Chiefs struggled with a highly resistant Cape Town Spurs during the off-season to secure the highly-rated duo of Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi.
While the move was seen as a major coup for the Glamour Boys, the reality of breaking into the starting XI at a club of Chiefs' stature is beginning to set in for the young attacker.
Speaking to the media at Naturena, Baartman reflected on his journey so far, acknowledging that while it is an honour to wear the gold and black, the lack of regular minutes has been difficult.
“It is good to be a Kaizer Chiefs player, but it has been a bit tough for me not playing.
"There is a lot of competition in the team, so what I have to do is work on the field and give my best,” Baartman said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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The tactical burden of big games
One of the most eye-opening aspects of Baartman's revelation was his analysis of how game states affect his performance when he is called upon by the technical team.
He suggested that coming into a match where the team is already dominant is far easier than trying to rescue a result under immense tactical pressure.
“When I’m on the bench, and I come on, then it is good to come on when you are winning because there is not so much pressure on you.
"When you are losing, and you come on to play maybe 15 minutes, it has been tough because now it is all about attacking, and when you lose the ball, you must defend,” Baartman explained.
His comments highlight the mental exhaustion that comes with the frantic "all-out-attack" nature of Chiefs' desperation for goals in losing positions.
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Managing expectations at a giant club
Baartman is currently navigating the transition from a rising star in a smaller environment to a squad player in a high-intensity pressure cooker.
The 19-year-old is clearly feeling the weight of the competition for places at Naturena, where every mistake made during an appearance is magnified by the club's massive fan base.
The forward's honesty regarding the defensive responsibilities expected of him even when the team is chasing a game shows an increasing tactical awareness.
At Chiefs, the balance between creative attacking play and defensive discipline is non-negotiable, a standard that Baartman is still acclimatising to as he searches for a consistent rhythm in the first team.
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Targeting a strong season finish
With the 2025/26 campaign drawing to a close, the focus for the Soweto giants shifts to their final league encounter.
Amakhosi are set to travel to Durban to face Chippa United, a fixture that could provide the perfect platform for the youngster to prove his worth ahead of the next pre-season cycle.
Baartman is eager to translate his hard work on the training pitch into a meaningful performance on the field.
A strong showing against the Chilli Boys would not only bolster his confidence but also send a message to the coaching staff that he is ready to handle the unique pressures of representing Kaizer Chiefs on a more regular basis next season.