Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup because Jose Riveiro's mind was already at Al Ahly! Orlando Pirates duo Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng were scared of Inacio ‘Batista’ Miguel who was wrestling them, this needs a Commission of Inquiry’ - Fans

The Soweto giants were eliminated from this prestigious knockout tournament right at the first attempt to defend it after they were crowned champions last season to end a decade-long trophy drought. To lift this premier knockout competition in South Africa last term, they had to eliminate Mamelodi Sundowns and then beat the Buccaneers in the final.

After Stellenbosch FC dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, former Amakhosi defender Vusi 'Computer' Lamola has questioned how the Soweto giants won this trophy last season.

GOAL takes a look at how fans have reacted to Lamola's remarks.

  • Jose Riveiro, Al Ahly, November 2025Backpage

    Riveiro was there physucally but his mind at Al Ahly

    Remember that Nedbank Cup final between Pirates FC and Chiefs FC took place when Riveiro's mind was already in Egypt, he was only there physically, but all he could think about was his appointment at Al Ahly FC - Tello Ntata Bokang Ralejwana

  • Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso HlantiBackpage Pix

    Lamola doesn't know Soweto Derbies

    If he questions Chiefs victory, then he doesn’t know Soweto Derbies, any weak team, between Chiefs or Pirates rise to the occasion on the day - Johannes Kok

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Commission of Inquiry needed 😹

    This needs a Commission of Inquiry…😹😹😹 - Letlhogonolo Maleka

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule and Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates MTN8 2025Backpage

    Chuefs won Nedbank Cup same was as Bucs winning trophies

    The same way Pirates win cups with baba🤣🤣🤣but it's a topic for another day - Sick Enter

  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Simple answer why Chiefs won Nedbank Cup

     The answer is quite simple, really. Chiefs scored two goals while Pirates managed to score only 1. In football, the team with the higher goal margin at the end of the game wins. Period. This legend must focus on the next SASSA payment date - Mandla Segu  

    We scored more goals than Pirates. How difficult is that to understand - Sikheto Errow Minyami

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    How did Chiefs beat Sundowns?

    How did Chiefs won against Sundowns in the semifinal of Nedbank Cup last year - Sisekelo Makhathini

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ibraheem Jabaar, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Chiefs were hit by trophy drought

    They were hungry for a trophy, remember it was 10 years not winning a trophy - Mohau Nkuna

  • Glody Lilepo, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpagepix

    One-nil wins finally caught up with Chiefs

    The one-nil wins finally caught up with Chiefs. Chiefs offensive players can't score - Isaac Cindi

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' triumph was questionable

    It was questionable indeed i remember the way Miguel pushing Rele with his two hands inside a box an there was no penalty awarded for bucs. Something was un understandable there surely they win it on a table - Madley'tusa Veleshowe

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Pirates fans still hurting

    Last season's pains yet to disappear - Bongumusa Hlatshwayo

  • Mohau Nkota, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Nkota and Mofokeng were scared of Batista Miguel

    Nkota and Mofokeng were scared of Batista Miguel cos he was pulling and pushing them… - Rraagwe Angela  

    Remember, they beat Pirates because Miguel wrestled Nkota when he was supposed to score - Ramorola Podile

