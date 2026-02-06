‘Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup because Jose Riveiro's mind was already at Al Ahly! Orlando Pirates duo Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng were scared of Inacio ‘Batista’ Miguel who was wrestling them, this needs a Commission of Inquiry’ - Fans

After Stellenbosch FC dumped Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, former Amakhosi defender Vusi 'Computer' Lamola has questioned how the Soweto giants won this trophy last season.
GOAL takes a look at how fans have reacted to Lamola's remarks.
Remember that Nedbank Cup final between Pirates FC and Chiefs FC took place when Riveiro's mind was already in Egypt, he was only there physically, but all he could think about was his appointment at Al Ahly FC - Tello Ntata Bokang Ralejwana
If he questions Chiefs victory, then he doesn’t know Soweto Derbies, any weak team, between Chiefs or Pirates rise to the occasion on the day - Johannes Kok
This needs a Commission of Inquiry…😹😹😹 - Letlhogonolo Maleka
The same way Pirates win cups with baba🤣🤣🤣but it's a topic for another day - Sick Enter
The answer is quite simple, really. Chiefs scored two goals while Pirates managed to score only 1. In football, the team with the higher goal margin at the end of the game wins. Period. This legend must focus on the next SASSA payment date - Mandla Segu
We scored more goals than Pirates. How difficult is that to understand - Sikheto Errow Minyami
How did Chiefs won against Sundowns in the semifinal of Nedbank Cup last year - Sisekelo Makhathini
They were hungry for a trophy, remember it was 10 years not winning a trophy - Mohau Nkuna
The one-nil wins finally caught up with Chiefs. Chiefs offensive players can't score - Isaac Cindi
It was questionable indeed i remember the way Miguel pushing Rele with his two hands inside a box an there was no penalty awarded for bucs. Something was un understandable there surely they win it on a table - Madley'tusa Veleshowe
Last season's pains yet to disappear - Bongumusa Hlatshwayo
Nkota and Mofokeng were scared of Batista Miguel cos he was pulling and pushing them… - Rraagwe Angela
Remember, they beat Pirates because Miguel wrestled Nkota when he was supposed to score - Ramorola Podile