How did Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates to Nedbank Cup? Amakhosi victory questioned after elimination by Stellenbosch 'problem not yet solved'
How did Chiefs beat Pirates?
Kaizer Chiefs' season got complicated after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup campaign by Stellenbosch.
The defending champions fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Maroons, who recently appointed the ex-Amakhosi coach, Gavin Hunt, to take charge after Steve Barker left.
Last season's Nedbank Cup triumph was not only symbolic, in the sense that Chiefs beat Pirates, but it was also historic after the Soweto giants ended a 10-year wait for a trophy.
Now, after their elimination, Chiefs' winning mentality has been questioned by their legend Vusi 'Computer' Lamola.
'How did Chiefs win Nedbank Cup?'
"It depends on how they became champions. If they won that title, you have to ask yourself a question: How was it won?" Lamola told Soccer Laduma.
"Was it a convincing victory, or was it a questionable victory? Seemingly, the root cause of the problem (of not winning trophies) has not been dealt with; it says to us, 'problem not yet solved,' but time will tell, as we're still in the race [for two other competitions]."
"I think that whatever outcome in the field of play is the reflection of the management of the team; the success of any team is solely determined by the right selection of leadership, and then it's just a matter of time. If the selection of the leadership is not right, it is going to show us along the way," Lamola added.
"There is a big question mark; they have a large following, but the damage is also huge. Many are not happy because of this inconsistency," the former Chiefs midfield general added.
What cost Chiefs a place in the Round of 16?
As their winning mentality is questioned, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze blamed the team's mentality and attitude.
"I believe that’s the first minutes that were decisive; we didn’t get into the game with the right attitude, with the right mentality," the Burundian told the media after defeat to Stellies.
"We conceded goals that are available in the first 20 minutes. But even in the first half, we had two or three one-vs-ones with the keeper that we didn’t score. We need to say that today was one of those days where everything you do is not enough. We created a lot of opportunities. In the second half, we hit the post two or three times.
“We have to keep our mental strength and look forward to Sunday’s game, which comes very fast and is a massive, massive game for us."
Focus on PSL & CAF Confederation Cup
After the Glamour Boys were knocked out of the domestic tournament, their focus is now on the Premier Soccer League title race. Mathematically, the third-placed Soweto giants are firmly in the race against Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates.
Their back-to-back wins over ZESCO United in a group match enhanced their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.