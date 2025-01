The 25-year-old did not deliver as anticipated at Amakhosi who decided to loan him in the short winter transfer window.

Christian Saile made his debut at SuperSport United with a goal as the Swanky Boys beat Magesi FC 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup.

It was an instant result for the Congolese who had struggled to find the back of the net in favour of his parent team Kaizer Chiefs.

South Africans are now questioning whether it is the Glamour Boys who did not know how to use Saile or the striker just failed to settle.

Have a look at some of the arguments as sampled by GOAL.