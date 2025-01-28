Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs loanee Christian Saile scores for SuperSport United as ex-Orlando Pirates star grabs surprise hat-trick to inspire AmaZulu FC to victory & Stellenbosch FC avoid upset
The action South African FA Cup Round of 32 continued on Tuesday with three PSL teams progressing to the next round of the tournament.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- AmaZulu thrash lower division team
- SuperSport beat poor Magesi
- Stellies come from behind to force a win