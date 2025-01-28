Christian Saile, SuperSport United, January 2025.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Nedbank Cup: Kaizer Chiefs loanee Christian Saile scores for SuperSport United as ex-Orlando Pirates star grabs surprise hat-trick to inspire AmaZulu FC to victory & Stellenbosch FC avoid upset

CupMagesi FC vs SuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FC vs Kruger UnitedAmaZulu FC vs Mighty EaglesStellenbosch FCSuperSport UnitedAmaZulu FCMagesi FCMighty EaglesM. PuleKruger UnitedC. Saile

The action South African FA Cup Round of 32 continued on Tuesday with three PSL teams progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • AmaZulu thrash lower division team
  • SuperSport beat poor Magesi
  • Stellies come from behind to force a win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match