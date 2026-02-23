Goal.com
Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi will welcome their former head coach, Gavin Hunt, who will lead his troops for a high-profile league encounter on Tuesday. The Glamour Boys return to the pitch for the first time since they were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup. The match at home offers the Soweto giants a chance for revenge on Stellies, who ejected them from the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs turn their focus to the Premier Soccer League after their dreams of winning more trophies in the season were shattered.

First, the Glamour Boys suffered a Nedbank Cup elimination by the very opponent they will host for the midweek encounter. Then their dreams of a continental trophy were ended in Egypt after a defeat to Zamalek SC.

Now, Amakhosi's energy and full focus are on the PSL title, where they face challenges from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
    Date:February 24, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30
    Venue:FNB Stadium
  • How to watch Chiefs vs Stellenbosch online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport 202

    You can also follow live updates on the GOAL website.

  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    The Chiefs coaches might take a precautionary step and choose not to play Aden McCarthy and Mfundo Vilakazi for the midweek game. 

    The duo is in danger of missing the Soweto derby against Pirates, as they are on three yellow cards each.

    Kaizer Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Mako, Monyane, Msimango, Kwinika, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Da Silva

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch Backpage

    Stellenbosch team news and squad

    Gavin Hunt is a man under siege, especially after the Maroons were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Golden Arrows in the Round of 16.

    In the last three games, Stellenbosch have seen three of their players red-carded.

    In the first leg of the Confederation Cup match against Singida United, Asekho Tiwani was sent off for a second bookable offence. Wonderboy Makhubu was red-carded in a league game against Magesi, and he will not be eligible to face Amakhosi.

    In the cup game against Arrows, Thabo Moloisane was sent off. All these bookings raise the question of discipline on the part of Stellenbosch players, especially at a time when they are in dire need of wins.

    In place of suspended Moloisane, Hunt might decide to give the new signing, Olisa Ndah, his debut, if he gets his work permit on time.

    Stellenbosch possible XI: Stephens, Tiwani, Ndah, Stanic, Jooste, Mdaka, Jabaar, Mthinyane, Titus, Phili, Cupido

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Glamour Boys have posted three wins and two losses in their last five games across all competitions. The Soweto giants have not been in action since February 14 and have had enough rest before the home game on Tuesday.

    Stellies have endured a poor outing recently; in five games, they have a win, two draws, and two losses across all competitions. In fact, their last win came against Chiefs when they met on February 4 for the cup showdown.

    Head-to-head record

    DateMatchCompetition
    January 8, 2025Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 StellenboschPSL
    February 7, 2025Stellenbosch FC 0-1 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
    March 8, 2025Stellenbosch 1-3 Kaizer ChiefsNedbank Cup
    August 10, 2025Stellenbosch 0-2 Kaizer ChiefsPSL
    February 4, 2026Stellenbosch 2-1 Kaizer ChiefsNedbank Cup

  • Useful links

