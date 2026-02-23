Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs turn their focus to the Premier Soccer League after their dreams of winning more trophies in the season were shattered.

First, the Glamour Boys suffered a Nedbank Cup elimination by the very opponent they will host for the midweek encounter. Then their dreams of a continental trophy were ended in Egypt after a defeat to Zamalek SC.

Now, Amakhosi's energy and full focus are on the PSL title, where they face challenges from Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.