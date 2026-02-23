Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Stellenbosch - Asanele Velebayi in place of Pule Mmodi and Luke Baartman to come in for Mduduzi Shabalala as Amakhosi prepare for Soweto derby?

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Stellenbosch for a crunch Premier Soccer League encounter on February 24 at the FNB Stadium.

The two sides met recently in a Nedbank Cup encounter, a match Stellies won to end Amakhosi's dream of defending the domestic trophy.

On Tuesday, they meet again in a high-stakes game where crucial points will be up for grabs. The Naturena heavyweights need the points to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United in the league title race.

On the other hand, the Maroons will need them to improve their position in the standings.

Given that Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates after the midweek clash, coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef might be tempted to rest their top stars for the do-or-die derby showdown.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Kaizer Chiefs' coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, are likely to line up their charges for the crucial encounter.

