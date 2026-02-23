Goal.com
Luke Baartman, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Stellenbosch - Asanele Velebayi in place of Pule Mmodi and Luke Baartman to come in for Mduduzi Shabalala as Amakhosi prepare for Soweto derby?

After elimination from both the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup, Amakhosi's focus is solely on the Premier Soccer League. Now they are set to resume league duties with a match against Stellies, who are in dire need of points to avoid a possible relegation dogfight. On the other hand, the Glamour Boys must win to keep their league title hopes alive.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Stellenbosch for a crunch Premier Soccer League encounter on February 24 at the FNB Stadium.

The two sides met recently in a Nedbank Cup encounter, a match Stellies won to end Amakhosi's dream of defending the domestic trophy.

On Tuesday, they meet again in a high-stakes game where crucial points will be up for grabs. The Naturena heavyweights need the points to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Sekhukhune United in the league title race.

On the other hand, the Maroons will need them to improve their position in the standings.

Given that Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates after the midweek clash, coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef might be tempted to rest their top stars for the do-or-die derby showdown.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Kaizer Chiefs' coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, are likely to line up their charges for the crucial encounter.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    One of the standout figures in the Amakhosi setup, and given that he is the captain, he will have additional leadership duties as they tackle Stellenbosch on their own turf.

    Will the South African keep another clean sheet in a season he has been quite impressive in so far?

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    This is a position that has seen stiff competition, with Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons all fighting for starting slots.

    However, the former Orlando Pirates fullback has been trusted on several occasions, and he has not disappointed when deployed.

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    At times, the Chiefs coaches have deployed Aden McCarthy as a makeshift left back. With Bradley Cross not fit, the former Bucs star will continue in the department. 

  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Given Msimango

    After his full recovery from a serious injury, Msimango has won the trust of the coaches as he slowly fights his way back into the starting XI.

    Injuries to Rushwin Dortlley and Inácio Miguel, as well as McCarthy's suspension, have been a blessing in disguise for Msimango.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    Kwinika has been a regular starter for Amakhosi at the centre of defence this season.

    Whether he is paired with Miguel, McCarthy, or Msimango, he has produced impressive performances. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    The experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns player has worked hard and made his way into the starting team, and his performance makes him undroppable.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    George Matlou was among the players who were criticised for below-par performance against Zamalek in their last Confederation Cup group stage.

    As Matlou is yet to see his fitness level hit the peak, Ndlovu is a prime candidate to partner Maboe in midfield.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Chiefs' lead playmaker, and if Amakhosi must create as many goal-scoring chances, Shabalala must be on top of his game.

    This is a match he needs to shine in and prove critics, who have always questioned his abilities, wrong.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The forward is flourishing as he mainly operates from the wings.

    His speed, eye for goals, and ability to spot his teammates in better goal-scoring positions make him a thorn in the flesh of rival defenders.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    Another Chiefs forward who has faced criticism for his low output in terms of goals and creation of clear chances.

    However, his finishing has been wanting, and some Amakhosi fans feel Asanele Velebayio should be considered. 

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    Throughout the season so far, Amakhosi's inability to convert chances into goals has been a challenge.

    This concern has put the club's strikers, specifically Silva and Etiosa Ighodaro, into a sharp negative limelight.

    However, in recent games, Silva has been trying hard and is likely to be deployed as the lead attacker again.

