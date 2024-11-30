Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Goal provides all the information you need to know about Kaizer Chiefs' clash against Royal AM in the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs will aim to build on their midweek victory against Richards Bay as they prepare to face Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs come into the game after a 2-1 win at the same venue, a result that led to Brandon Truter’s dismissal as Richards Bay coach.

The win elevated Chiefs to 10 points and sixth position in the league.

Facing a struggling Royal AM, this match provides an opportunity for Chiefs to secure consecutive victories and maintain their upward momentum.

