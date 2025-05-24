Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Amakhosi will be looking to end the season with a win, something that has been elusive for them in the last eight games.

Kaizer Chiefs will host Polokwane City for their last 2024-25 Premier Soccer League game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This is a crucial game, especially for Amakhosi, as a win would ensure they finish in the top eight. For Polokwane City, they need to avoid a defeat and hope Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay are beaten or draw in their respective games in order to have their top eight dream assured.

The Glamour Boys failed to build on the momentum gained from the Nedbank Cup win against Orlando Pirates, as they were later held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United.

As they bid farewell to their fans, at least until the next season, they must do so in a good way, and that is by winning the home game.

A win in their last season game will also be crucial, as that will ease pressure on head coach Nasreddine Nabi, whose future continues to draw speculation even after ending the trophy drought at Naturena.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between United and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.