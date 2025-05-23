Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI against Polokwane City - Double champion Mfundo Vilakazi to start ahead of Gaston Sirino?

The Glamour Boys have struggled to break into the top eight and will have a last chance to do so against the ambitious Shine and Rise.

Kaizer Chiefs will conclude the season with a Premier Soccer League game against Polokwane City on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

This is a high-stakes game, as Chiefs hope to win and grab a slot in the top eight bracket, and a loss to Polokwane City might see them drop out of the top eight.

Although they have struggled in the league campaign, the Glamour Boys' main wish would be to win at home as they bid farewell to their fans, at least until next season.

Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United in their last game, a result that saw them fail to break into the top eight.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how coach Nabi could line up his charges for the season-concluding game at the FNB Stadium.