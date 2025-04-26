Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below
Kaizer Chiefs are looking to carve themselves into a consistent outfit when they host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium.
Currently placed eighth on the PSL table, the Soweto giants are coming from a morale-sapping 0-0 draw with Chippa United, which came after the Nedbank Cup semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.