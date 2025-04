The unpredictable Amakhosi are back at home where they will face off against an equally tricky Bahlabane ba Ntwa.

Kaizer Chiefs resume their top-eight bid by hosting Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are fresh from dropping points away at Chippa United last weekend after failing to build on their huge Nedbank Cup semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

GOAL predicts how Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi could pick his starting side against Gallants.