The Sea Robbers' failure to reach the final meant that fans have been denied an opportunity to witness a single-country affair.

Despite taking the lead twice, Orlando Pirates failed to reach the Caf Champions League final after going down 3-2 to Pyramids FC on Friday at 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

The Sea Robbers showed determination and deservedly took the lead twice, but a lack of concentration at the back meant that they conceded thrice and eventually lost to the home side.

Pyramids found themselves in a very complicated situation, especially when they conceded to hand Pirates an away goal advantage, but they eventually found a way out and have progressed to the final.

They are now set to face Mamelodi Sundowns, who shocked record champions Al Ahly at their own turf in the other semi-final.

After the Bucs' defeat, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.