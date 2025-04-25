Despite taking the lead twice, Orlando Pirates failed to reach the Caf Champions League final after going down 3-2 to Pyramids FC on Friday at 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.
The Sea Robbers showed determination and deservedly took the lead twice, but a lack of concentration at the back meant that they conceded thrice and eventually lost to the home side.
Pyramids found themselves in a very complicated situation, especially when they conceded to hand Pirates an away goal advantage, but they eventually found a way out and have progressed to the final.
They are now set to face Mamelodi Sundowns, who shocked record champions Al Ahly at their own turf in the other semi-final.
