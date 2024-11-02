Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the potentially-explosive Beer Cup clash between Amakhosi and Masandawana on Saturday.

It's a high-stakes affair at FNB Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns collide in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants are keen on ending a nine-year trophy drought while the Brazilians would want to avoid missing out on another trophy this season after a failed MTN8 campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

