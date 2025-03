GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' Premier Soccer League hosting of the Citizens on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Kaizer Chiefs continue with their chase of a Premier Soccer League top-three spot when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium.

Having won their last two games, Amakhosi are on a high and would want to use that as an inspiration.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Cape Town City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.