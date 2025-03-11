'Orlando Pirates are dying, piece by piece! Too much possession that doesn't hurt Stellenbosch FC is useless - Mamelodi Sundowns are going to kill us again, but let’s focus on Caf and the Nedbank Cup' - Fans

José Riveiro’s side drops two points, failing to catch Masandawana, and the pressure piles up with 12 league games left.

Orlando Pirates faced Stellenbosch with hopes of securing maximum points as they continued their chase to close the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns, heading into the match in Cape Town, the deficit stood at 16 points, but it widened to 18 after Masandawana’s victory over AmaZulu.

At Athlone Stadium, Stellies defender Brian Onyango was sent off, yet Pirates failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage. The single point earned felt more like a loss, as Sundowns continue to pull away at the top. Frustrated supporters have been vocal about the team's struggles and missed opportunities.

GOAL has gathered fan reactions reflecting the divided opinions on the result in the Mother City.