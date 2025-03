Amakhosi are still pushing to end the season in the top-three and recording positive results would be crucial in their last 10 PSL games.

Kaizer Chiefs host Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants would be trying to build on their last two games that have been wins.

That might mean Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will not have to change much and GOAL predicts his starting lineup.