"Ribeiro is an exceptional player and [would be] a valuable addition for Amakhosi at this time. He has the ability to impact any team in South Africa in a big way," ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician Sergio Dos Santos told KickOff.

"If he is available and can be brought back to South Africa, I would strongly recommend that Chiefs get him. We all saw Ribeiro's influence during his tenure at Sundowns. He has both skill and situational awareness on and off the field.

"He understands the game thoroughly and is the type of player who can motivate others. The current challenge at Chiefs is the absence of such a leader, an individual who can carry the team and command respect from opponents.

"At 26, Ribeiro remains young and is a promising investment. His playing style has the potential to uplift younger players at Chiefs. He is precisely the type of player needed to elevate the club to greater heights," he added.