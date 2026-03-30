Kaizer Chiefs urged to consider signing FREE ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star whose individual skill can push Amakhosi to the top
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Ribeiro's achievement in Mzansi
While playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Ribeiro won the Premier Soccer League twice as well as the African Football League.
In the 2024/25 season, Ribeiro won the Golden Boot and the Players' Player of the Season, as well as the PSL Footballer of the Season.
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
Ribeiro's controversial exit
The Brazilian refused to complete his deal with Sundowns, opting to join Spanish lower-tier outfit Cultural Leonesa on an initial one-year deal.
In the 23 games he has played, across all competitions, the versatile attacker has four goals and an assist, but his future with the club is not guaranteed.
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Why Chiefs have been told to consider Ribeiro
"Ribeiro is an exceptional player and [would be] a valuable addition for Amakhosi at this time. He has the ability to impact any team in South Africa in a big way," ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician Sergio Dos Santos told KickOff.
"If he is available and can be brought back to South Africa, I would strongly recommend that Chiefs get him. We all saw Ribeiro's influence during his tenure at Sundowns. He has both skill and situational awareness on and off the field.
"He understands the game thoroughly and is the type of player who can motivate others. The current challenge at Chiefs is the absence of such a leader, an individual who can carry the team and command respect from opponents.
"At 26, Ribeiro remains young and is a promising investment. His playing style has the potential to uplift younger players at Chiefs. He is precisely the type of player needed to elevate the club to greater heights," he added.
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Ribeiro can be Amakhosi's Mofokeng
"Chiefs require a creative playmaker, someone willing to give that extra effort. Ribeiro could serve as a key figure for Chiefs, similar to [Relebohile] Mofokeng's role at Pirates," Dos Santos continued.
"Currently, the club lacks that presence. Ribeiro can be for Chiefs what Mofokeng is for Pirates. Signing Ribeiro would be a strategic and beneficial decision."