Kaizer Chiefs transfer update: Siwelele make bold stance over Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane futures

Siwelele FC have reportedly informed Kaizer Chiefs that they are only interested in keeping Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane if the duo become free agents.

The pair joined the club on loan in January in an attempt to earn regular minutes, but their long-term future in the Free State now hinges on whether Amakhosi are willing to tear up their existing contracts.

According to SABC Sport, the club is not looking to negotiate a transfer fee or another loan extension.

Instead, they would only pursue a permanent swoop if the players are released by the Glamour Boys.

This creates a dilemma for the Naturena hierarchy, who must decide whether to let their academy products go for nothing or find a way to reintegrate them into the first-team squad next season.







