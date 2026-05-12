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Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane, Siwelele FC, October 2025Backpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs transfer update: Siwelele make bold stance over Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane futures

Kaizer Chiefs
H. Mashiane
Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
S. Zwane
L. Seema
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Siwelele vs Magesi FC
Magesi FC
K. Ben Youssef

Amakhosi duo are reportedly facing an uncertain future as their loan spells at the Lehlohonolo Seema-coached team come to a complicated crossroads. While the Bloemfontein-bound outfit is keen on retaining the pair, they have slapped a major condition on any potential permanent deal.

  • Samkelo Zwane, Siwelele FC, September 2025Backpagepix

    Siwelele's clear transfer condition

    Siwelele FC have reportedly informed Kaizer Chiefs that they are only interested in keeping Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane if the duo become free agents.

    The pair joined the club on loan in January in an attempt to earn regular minutes, but their long-term future in the Free State now hinges on whether Amakhosi are willing to tear up their existing contracts.

    According to SABC Sport, the club is not looking to negotiate a transfer fee or another loan extension.

    Instead, they would only pursue a permanent swoop if the players are released by the Glamour Boys.

    This creates a dilemma for the Naturena hierarchy, who must decide whether to let their academy products go for nothing or find a way to reintegrate them into the first-team squad next season.



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  • Samkelo Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Struggles for form and fitness

    The loan moves were intended to be a career jumpstart for both players, but the results have been underwhelming.

    Mashiane, who broke into the Chiefs senior side under Ernst Middendorp in 2019, has seen his progress stalled by injuries and intense competition.

    His time at Siwelele has been particularly quiet, with the defender making just one appearance in all competitions during his short stay.

    Samkelo Zwane has enjoyed slightly more game time, featuring seven times, but he has yet to consistently replicate the form that saw him labeled as one of Chiefs' brightest midfield prospects.

    Having impressed in the reserve league and junior national teams, Zwane headed out on loan to prove his readiness for the Premier Soccer League, but he now looks set to head back to Johannesburg with more questions than answers regarding his development.



  • Happy Mashiane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Coaching uncertainty at Naturena

    The final decision on whether to release the players or keep them in the fold will likely fall on the shoulders of the next permanent manager.

    Current co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are in a state of limbo despite securing CAF Confederation Cup qualification via a third-place finish.

    Their achievement marks the club's highest points tally in five years, yet the search for a permanent successor continues to loom over the club.

    With the 2026 pre-season approaching, the futures of Mashiane and Zwane will be a priority discussion in June.

    If Chiefs opt to keep them, Siwelele's interest is expected to vanish, as the club remains firm that they will only sign the pair if no transfer fee is involved.

    As it stands, both players remain under contract, meaning the ball is firmly in the court of the Amakhosi board.

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  • Samkelo Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What's next for Zwane and Mashiane?

    The future of Zwane and Mashiane could be largely dependent on the coaching situation at Chiefs.

    The arrival of a new coach could offer the pair a new lease of life.

    On the other hand, should the current technical team remain at the helm, the Chiefs' youth graduates might remain frozen out of the team.

    With the transfer window set to open in the next few weeks, Mashiane and Zwane will be the hot topics as they decide their next move.


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AmaZulu FC
AMA
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Kaizer Chiefs
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Premier Soccer League
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Siwelele
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Magesi FC
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