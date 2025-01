The Amakhosi graduate is set to play his arguably biggest game in his career against the Red Devils in the Europa League.

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana might play against Manchester United in the Europa League Phase on Thursday night.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player has been consistent for FCSB, and when fit, he rarely misses in the starting team.

The Red and Blues will host the Red Devils at the National Stadium, Bucharest hoping to get a positive result to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.

Article continues below

Have a look at what South Africans are saying as sampled by GOAL.