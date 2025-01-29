Siyabonga Ngezana vs Manchester United: The rise of ‘Calamity Siya’

As fate would have it, the South African is set to face the Red Devils, a club he's supported since youth, in a crucial Europa League clash.

With an important knockout stage spot hanging in the balance, the stakes couldn't be higher for Ngezana. His journey from a promising Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate to a seasoned professional has been anything but smooth.

Over the years, he has faced some of the harshest criticisms in South African football, testing his resolve and character at every turn. Yet, through resilience and determination, the 27-year-old has continually fought his way back, proving his worth on the field.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the centre-back’s journey who stands on the brink of another potentially career-defining chapter.

