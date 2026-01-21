Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr explains the title defence boost midfielder's loan signing brings

Right before Kaizer Chiefs staged their comeback and revived hope for the remainder of the season with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium, the Amakhosi faithful found themselves in a dilemma, trying to make sense of the loan signing of Xhosa Manyana.

The Blue Army announced the deal on social media.

'Best of luck to Xhosa Manyana, who will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 season on loan at Kaizer Chiefs. All the best, Xhosa," said the post.

While the win injected fresh optimism into the squad and supporters, the unexpected arrival of the young midfielder raised questions about the team’s strategy, squad depth, and how Manyana would fit into the setup. It also sparked debate over why Chiefs have chosen a different approach, seemingly opting not to follow the transfer trends set by their competitors.