Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr explains the title defence boost midfielder's loan signing brings
Confirmed! Manyana is a Glamour Boy
Right before Kaizer Chiefs staged their comeback and revived hope for the remainder of the season with a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium, the Amakhosi faithful found themselves in a dilemma, trying to make sense of the loan signing of Xhosa Manyana.
The Blue Army announced the deal on social media.
'Best of luck to Xhosa Manyana, who will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 season on loan at Kaizer Chiefs. All the best, Xhosa," said the post.
While the win injected fresh optimism into the squad and supporters, the unexpected arrival of the young midfielder raised questions about the team’s strategy, squad depth, and how Manyana would fit into the setup. It also sparked debate over why Chiefs have chosen a different approach, seemingly opting not to follow the transfer trends set by their competitors.
- Backpage
Reasons for the new acquisition
The Soweto giants have set the record straight on why the Cape Town-born midfielder has joined the ranks of the Glamour Boys.
"In a boost to their defence of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) title, Kaizer Chiefs have acquired the services of Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City," said the Amakhosi statement.
"The 20-year-old midfielder will be part of the Amakhosi youth development academy until June and will add quality and depth to the squad for the remainder of the DDC campaign."
The Amakhosi reserve team has started the season on the back foot, currently sitting 11 points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates. In 14 fixtures so far, the team has secured seven wins, suffered five losses, and shared the spoils in two matches.
While they have recently managed an impressive run of five consecutive wins, the squad still faces the challenge of closing the gap and climbing up from their current fifth-place position.
The arrival of a new talent could provide the boost they need, creativity, and firepower as they aim to strengthen their campaign and mount a serious challenge in defending their title.
- Cape Town City
Motaung Jr. welcomes Manyana
The Chiefs’ Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. highlighted the club’s goal of reinforcing the squad, taking the opportunity to warmly welcome the 20-year-old midfielder to the team.
“We felt the need to augment our DDC squad for the latter part of the season, and we are delighted to bring in a player like Xhosa to supplement the talent we already have within our reserve team structure.
"We welcome Xhosa to Kaizer Chiefs and look forward to seeing the best of his undoubted abilities,” said Motaung.
- Backpagepix
What comes next?
The defending champions will face their next challenge on Sunday, with the former Cape Town City player expected to demonstrate the 'undoubted abilities' highlighted by the Sporting Director. His performance could prove pivotal as the team aims to maintain momentum and assert their dominance in the league.
However, the biggest challenge for the side, led by Vela Khumalo, will be navigating the pressure of defending their title, hoping their arch-rivals drop in performance.
Meanwhile, the Amakhosi faithful remain in the dark over potential senior squad changes, with speculation growing over whether the club will stick to its earlier position of not making any additions in the January transfer window, or if new reinforcements could arrive to bolster the campaign.
The uncertainty has sparked debate among supporters, particularly as the team aims to mount a serious challenge for the league title while also pursuing success in the CAF Confederation Cup and defending their Nedbank Cup title.
Any new signings could prove crucial in providing the depth, creativity, and experience required to compete on multiple fronts and keep the squad competitive through a demanding second half of the season.