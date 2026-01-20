+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Motaung Jr, September 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

DONE DEAL! Kaizer Chiefs make first January signing as former FC Cincinnati player joins Soweto giants

This current PSL transfer window has seen Premier Soccer League title contenders Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United busy signing players. But Amakhosi have been quiet in the market as their rivals beefed up and they have, however, secured an unheralded player.

  • Xhosa Manyana, Cape Town City, January 2026Cape Town City

    Chiefs make first January signing

    Kaizer Chiefs have signed midfielder Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City for the rest of the season.

    He becomes Amakhosi's first signing of the January transfer window and his arrival comes as a surprise. 

    The unheralded player joins Chiefs at a time when they are pushing to catch uo with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League title race. 

  • City confirm Manyana signing

    City have announced Manyana's loan move to Amakhosi just as the Soweto giants were taking on Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match. 

    "Best of luck to Xhosa Manyana, who will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 season on loan at Kaizer Chiefs. All the best, Xhosa," announced City.

  • Xhosa Manyana, South Africa Under-20, October 2024Backpagepix

    Manyana signing a hit or miss by Chiefs?

    For a player who failed to break into the first team of FC Cincinnati after signing for their reserve side, Manyana's move to Chiefs might be seen in some quarters as another transfer blunder by the Soweto giants.

    Further inviting stern scrutiny on him is that the 20-year-old returned from the USA and struggled for game time at City in their National First Division campaign.

    However, the transfer to Chiefs might provide Manyana with an opportunity to silence his critics who are doubting him as a player fit to play for Amakhosi. 

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    What comes next?

    At Chiefs, Manyana will face the likes of Thabo Cele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu in central midfield.

    Giving him an advantage is that he can play as a defensive midfielder or in front of the anchorman. 

    Manyana could make his Chiefs debut in the upcoming weeks as they bid for the Premier Soccer League title. 

