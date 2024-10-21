Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Kaizer Chiefs' Sirino is far better than Zwane but Mzansi has younger players like Dlamini! Mofokeng can do a good job - Gaston is overrated' - Fans

South Africans react to the South American's possibility of representing the national team in the forthcoming assignments.

Gaston Sirino has been a hit since joining Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent in the most recent Premier Soccer League transfer window.

The 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player has three assists and two goals for the Glamour Boys in four games across all competitions.

Recently, Themba Zwane was injured while on international duty with Bafana Bafana and might be out for six months or even a season depending on how fast he heals.

A section of fans argue Sirino can fill his void, but others are not convinced. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.

