Gaston Sirino - Kaizer Chiefs GFXGOAL
Michael Madyira

Red-hot Gaston Sirino too hard to ignore! Kaizer Chiefs new superstar ready to fill Themba Zwane's void in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESSouth AfricaSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedG. SirinoT. Zwane

The Uruguayan made a surprise switch from Chloorkop to Naturena where he has become a cult hero.

  • Sirino spent seven seasons at Downs
  • He is now at Chiefs and has an SA ID
  • Calls are growing louder for him to play for Bafana
