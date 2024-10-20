Red-hot Gaston Sirino too hard to ignore! Kaizer Chiefs new superstar ready to fill Themba Zwane's void in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

GOALMichael MadyiraRed-hot Gaston Sirino too hard to ignore! Kaizer Chiefs new superstar ready to fill Themba Zwane's void in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squadPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESSouth AfricaSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedG. SirinoT. ZwaneThe Uruguayan made a surprise switch from Chloorkop to Naturena where he has become a cult hero.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSirino spent seven seasons at DownsHe is now at Chiefs and has an SA IDCalls are growing louder for him to play for BafanaFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below