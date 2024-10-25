Kaizer Chiefs' predicted XI to face SuperSport United in PSL encounter - Samkelo Zwane out, Njabulo Blom in?

The Tunisian mentor is likely not to make changes from the squad that played against the Swanky Boys in the Carling Knockout match on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs will be up against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, looking to build on their promising start to the league campaign and last weekend's Carling Knockout Cup mauling of the same opponents.

There will be no shortage of depth in Nasreddine Nabi's with Gaston Sirino, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Mduduzi Shabalala also in the mix to face the Pretoria club.

Despite last week's 4-0 thrashing of Matsatsantsa, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is likely to field his strongest XI and GOAL predicts how the Tunisian will likely select his starting line up.