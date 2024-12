Amakhosi will be determined to end the year 2024 with a victory in Durban. How are the Soweto giants likely to start?

Kaizer Chiefs will play host to Kwanele Kopo's Chippa United at the 2010 Fifa World Cup semi-final venue Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys are winless in their last three matches in the Premier Soccer League and they will be hoping to bounce back against an unpredictable Chilli Boys side.

Here, GOAL predicts Chiefs' starting line-up ahead of what will be their last match in 2024.