Kaizer Chiefs' new fan favourite, Ethan Chislett, opens up on his Amakhosi debut - 'Just the beginning'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef finally put the speculation to rest by handing Ethan Chislett a start in the Premier Soccer League midweek clash against Stellenbosch FC.

Although the result did not go the way the 27-year-old would have hoped, his 70-minute display was enough to win over the Amakhosi faithful, who had been eagerly awaiting his full debut.

The Durban-born midfielder had previously been named on the bench for the Carling Knockout Cup meeting, also against the Winelands outfit, who seem to have found a way to trouble the Soweto giants, as well as for the league encounter against AmaZulu FC. At one stage, he was also sidelined through injury, which further delayed his much-anticipated introduction.