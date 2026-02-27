Kaizer Chiefs' new fan favourite, Ethan Chislett, opens up on his Amakhosi debut - 'Just the beginning'
Chislett's debut
Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef finally put the speculation to rest by handing Ethan Chislett a start in the Premier Soccer League midweek clash against Stellenbosch FC.
Although the result did not go the way the 27-year-old would have hoped, his 70-minute display was enough to win over the Amakhosi faithful, who had been eagerly awaiting his full debut.
The Durban-born midfielder had previously been named on the bench for the Carling Knockout Cup meeting, also against the Winelands outfit, who seem to have found a way to trouble the Soweto giants, as well as for the league encounter against AmaZulu FC. At one stage, he was also sidelined through injury, which further delayed his much-anticipated introduction.
'The beginning'
Chislett took to social media to reflect on his debut. For the supporters who were impressed with his performance, he made it clear that there is still more to come, insisting that this is only the beginning.
"Bitter-sweet moment, but proud beyond words to make my debut for Kaizer Chiefs," Chislett stated in the Instagram post.
"Every setback, every lesson, every sacrifice has led to this.
"Grateful for the opportunity, grateful for the badge, and grateful for everyone who's backed me along the way," he added.
"This is just the beginning."
Chiefs coaches waited for the 'right moment'
It all came down to timing, as Khalil Ben Youssef explained to reporters after the midweek clash, shedding light on why it took so long for Chislett to feature for the Naturena-based side, Kaizer Chiefs.
"So that he can be like that," said Ben Youssef.
"We waited for seven months so that he could be as good as he was today.
"We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players."
What comes next for Chislett?
The playmaker will be eager to make it into the starting XI for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates and make a stern statement to the supporters.
A strong contribution - whether through a goal, an assist, or an influential overall display, would not only seal the deal with the fans but also validate what the co-coaches have been preparing to unleash.