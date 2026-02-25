Kaizer Chiefs coach Ben Youssef explains why it took seven months to give 'one of the best players' Ethan Chislett his debut

Addressing the media after the final whistle, co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was asked why it took until February to unleash the creative midfielder. The coach insisted that the delay was a calculated move to protect the player and ensure he was physically and tactically ready for the demands of the Soweto giants.

"So that he can be like that," Ben Youssef quipped as reported by The Cape Times.

"We waited for seven months so that he could be as good as he was today.

"We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players."

The coach’s comments suggest that Chislett has been undergoing a tailored conditioning program behind the scenes.