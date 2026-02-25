Kaizer Chiefs coach Ben Youssef explains why it took seven months to give 'one of the best players' Ethan Chislett his debut
- Backpage
Bright debut for Chislett
Despite the collective disappointment at the result, the individual performance of Ethan Chislett provided a rare silver lining for the Naturena club.
The 27-year-old midfielder, who has been working in the shadows since his arrival, recorded a passing accuracy of 87% during his 68 minutes on the pitch, impressing with his technical security and vision in the final third.
- Backpagepix
The long wait for Chislett explained
Addressing the media after the final whistle, co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was asked why it took until February to unleash the creative midfielder. The coach insisted that the delay was a calculated move to protect the player and ensure he was physically and tactically ready for the demands of the Soweto giants.
"So that he can be like that," Ben Youssef quipped as reported by The Cape Times.
"We waited for seven months so that he could be as good as he was today.
"We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players."
The coach’s comments suggest that Chislett has been undergoing a tailored conditioning program behind the scenes.
- Backpage
Substitutes fail to make an impact
While Chislett shone, the same could not be said for some of his teammates. The technical team looked to change the game with a quadruple substitution in the second half, introducing the likes of Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Mduduzi Shabalala to find a winner, but the gamble backfired as Stellies took the points.
"Yes, I agree 100%," Ben Youssef conceded when discussing the lack of impact from the bench.
"When we made the substitutions in the second half, we tried to add value to the team, with players coming from the bench. But they weren’t what we expected of them."
- Getty Images
Derby redemption on the horizon
The coaching staff accepted their part in the defeat, noting the need for internal review ahead of the biggest game on the South African calendar.
"So, sometimes, we need to criticise ourselves [as the technical team] and analyse what we did wrong, and when we are not good, admit to that and rectify our mistakes," Ben Youssef added.
Chiefs must now pick themselves up quickly as they prepare for the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates this Saturday.
With their league title aspirations dented and the fans demanding a response, the pressure will be on Ben Youssef and his squad to deliver a result at a packed FNB Stadium.