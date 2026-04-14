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Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala praised for turning a corner despite 'harsh critics that came to him' owing to struggles on the pitch

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
M. Shabalala

The Bafana Bafana international midfielder has been one of the Glamour Boys' main men on the pitch. However, he recently failed to make an impact, especially in critical matches where Amakhosi ended up getting eliminated from both domestic and continental tournaments.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Shabalala impact in recent outing

    On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the FNB Stadium.

    Mduduzi Shabalala was outstanding, and he ended up providing an assist from which Flavio Silva scored before Glody Lilepo scored the second one.

    It was a massive showing for the 22-year-old, who is among the players rated highly by the club.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Mdu has big potential

    According to coach Cedric Kaze, the displays underlined by Shabalala prove his quality.

    "Shabalala is a player with very big potential, it’s true that there was some time he felt disappointed with his performances and the harsh critics that came to him," the Burundian stated.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mdu lauded for his improvement

    “You know, but it’s part of being a footballer, and the biggest thing is to have a strong mentality and keep working hard, keep improving every day, and be happy that he’s turning the corner.

    “But now we will look for more consistency in his game,” Kaze concluded.

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  • Will Chiefs make it five in row?

    On Tuesday, Chiefs will be away in Polokwane to play Magesi, hoping to complete a double and make it five wins in a row in the PSL.