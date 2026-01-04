Kaizer Chiefs legend's club fires head coach after returning from AFCON in Morocco, leaving Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng in limbo
Centre Chiefs fire Moloi
Mochudi Centre Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Pontsho Moloi in a surprise move.
The 44-year-old exits Magosi shortly after returning from the 2025 AFCON tournament, where he served as Botswana assistant coach under Morena Ramoreboli.
His departure comes as a surprise, especially with the Botswana Premier League having been on a break since early December 2025.
Centre Chiefs are currently fifth in the league standings, still within touching distance of the title race.
However, they trail log leaders Gaborone United by eight points.
Compounding their situation is the fact that Magosi have played two matches more than United, leaving little margin for error going forward.
Centre Chiefs' comment on Moloi's departure
Centre Chiefs expressed their gratitude for Moloi’s "contribution, commitment and professionalism" during his spell at the club while wishing him well as they move on in search of a new coach who could steer the club to a new direction.
"Mochudi Centre Chiefs confirms that the club and the head coach Pontsho Moloi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately," the club said in a statement.
"We wish to place on record our appreciation for the contribution, commitment and professionalism that coach Piro has shown during his time with Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
"We thank him for his service and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."
Who is the Kaizer Chiefs legend involved
Kaizer Chiefs great Stanton Fredericks is the chairman of Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
Under the Stanton Fredericks Sports Group, the former Bafana Bafana star leads a consortium that has a 100 % shareholder stake in the team.
Former Centre Chiefs interim chairperson Victor Kobe explained why Fredericks' involvement.
"Of course, there were a lot of companies but we wanted a partner that can elevate us to much greater heights," Kobe said as per Mmegi.
"Money is not that important. We were looking to partner with people who have football experience and have played at the highest level such as the World Cup.
"The administrative experience also. The model we have with our new partners aligns well with the playing licence," he added.
"They also align well with our vision and dream, we did not want a partner that will just pour money into the club."
What comes next for Mofokeng?
Moloi signed versatile attacker Tefo Mofokeng on oan from Orlando Pirates and the coach waxed lyrical about the player, describing him as "smart."
“He’s an Orlando Pirates player, and they loaned him to us," Moloi said.
"When the season started, we asked for him again, and they were very kind to loan him back to us. He’s our top goal scorer, if not the top scorer in the league.
“He’s a very dynamic guy. It’s funny because when he came here, he was a right back," he added.
"I looked at him and said, ‘No way, I’ll play you as a wing forward because you’re smart, you can find your way around, and you have an eye for goal’. He has never disappointed."