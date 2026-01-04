Kaizer Chiefs legend's club fires head coach after returning from AFCON in Morocco, leaving Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng in limbo

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Pontsho Moloi in a surprise move.

The 44-year-old exits Magosi shortly after returning from the 2025 AFCON tournament, where he served as Botswana assistant coach under Morena Ramoreboli.

His departure comes as a surprise, especially with the Botswana Premier League having been on a break since early December 2025.

Centre Chiefs are currently fifth in the league standings, still within touching distance of the title race.

However, they trail log leaders Gaborone United by eight points.

Compounding their situation is the fact that Magosi have played two matches more than United, leaving little margin for error going forward.