For a decade, the word 'rebuild' has been a constant feature in the lexicon for Kaizer Chiefs, but Itumeleng Khune has officially run out of patience.

The former Bafana Bafana captain expressed his frustration with a term that has become synonymous with the club's trophy drought.

"You know that rebuild word, I have heard it for the last 10 years," Khune said as per KickOff.

"For teams like Kaizer Chiefs, they just have to be consistent in keeping one coach and making one coach, a very experienced coach that can come and take this project for the next five to 10 years without rebuilding again."







