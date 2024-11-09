Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune bemoans ill-treatment towards senior players by PSL clubs regarding salaries - 'The older you are, the less money you must get'

The former Bafana Bafana star was considered one of the highest-paid individuals at the Glamour Boys and across the entire PSL. 

  • Khune not happy with how PSL clubs treat senior players
  • He says players over 30 years old get lower salaries
  • The former Chiefs keeper has opened betting company
