Kaizer Chiefs faced Orlando Pirates at the wrong time! Amakhosi defended after huge Soweto derby loss

However, former Bucs star Benson Mhlongo has said Amakhosi should not be blamed because he believes the derby came at the wrong time for them.

"You could tell from their eagerness that the Pirates players were competing for a spot in the Bafana team that will be announced soon. They have been performing well this season," Mhlongo told KickOff.

"The path to the title will not be easy for Pirates; no team has ever won every game to secure the league. Some losses and draws are inevitable.

They are currently in exceptional form. Unfortunately, Chiefs faced Pirates at the wrong time. They are a well-organised team. To be honest, it is now up to Pirates to win the league," he added.

"I am aware they lost to [Mamelodi] Sundowns last week, but prior to Sundowns scoring those two goals, Pirates had missed several scoring opportunities. Therefore, this league is very much within Pirates' reach."