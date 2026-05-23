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Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler opens up on his situation in Naturena – ‘It is just about doing the simple things’
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Frosler reflects on a difficult campaign
Kaizer Chiefs’ long-serving defender Reeve Frosler has opened up on his reduced game-time this season, having played the full 90 minutes on only two occasions this term.
The 28-year-old has proven to be one of Amakhosi’s most productive outlets towards the end of the season, but the journey to this point in the 2025/26 campaign has been anything but smooth.
In his seven years at the club, Frosler has offered a balanced contribution in both his defensive and attacking duties.
However, the wingback experienced periods of significantly reduced game time during the 2025/26 season due to a combination of severe injuries and intense tactical competition at right-back, which saw him fall down the pecking order under the current coaching staff.
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Overcoming injury setbacks and competition
The arrival of Thabiso Monyane and the emergence of Dillan Solomons have provided stiff competition for Frosler, making the battle for the starting berth more intense than in previous years.
As a result of these factors, he only made 9 appearances this season, just four of which were from the starting line-up, a stark contrast to his usual status as a regular fixture in the XI.
Physical ailments have also played a major role in his absence from the pitch.
A dislocated shoulder and knee surgery are primarily the injuries that have kept Frosler out of action for large chunks of the season.
Despite these frustrations, the defender has worked his way back into contention as the season reaches its conclusion.
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Maintaining a positive attitude at Naturena
Nevertheless, his attitude has remained optimistic, as Frosler insisted that a 'bad attitude' would only be counter-productive for the team environment.
The defender was adamant that the collective success of the club must always come before personal frustration, a sentiment he shared with the media during a recent press engagement.
"I'm happy to see my teammates do well," the wingback said, as reported by KickOff.
"At the end of the day, if Chiefs do well, I do well whether I have played or not. It is just about doing the simple things at training.
"There is no point coming to work sulking if you don’t play.
"Showing a bad attitude doesn’t help anyone. I was not having as much fun on the field [this season], but at the end of the day, I still go home to my family."
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Finishing the season on a high
With a third-place finish already confirmed in the Betway Premiership, Frosler and his teammates will be aiming to end the season on a high when they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
It represents a final chance for the squad to reward the supporters for their loyalty throughout a season of transition.
The match in Durban offers Frosler another opportunity to prove his worth as he looks toward the future.
After a year defined by resilience and "doing the simple things," the former Bidvest Wits man remains a respected figure within the Glamour Boys' dressing room, proving that longevity at a club like Chiefs requires more than just talent on the ball.