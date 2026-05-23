Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler opens up on his situation in Naturena – ‘It is just about doing the simple things’

Kaizer Chiefs’ long-serving defender Reeve Frosler has opened up on his reduced game-time this season, having played the full 90 minutes on only two occasions this term.

The 28-year-old has proven to be one of Amakhosi’s most productive outlets towards the end of the season, but the journey to this point in the 2025/26 campaign has been anything but smooth.

In his seven years at the club, Frosler has offered a balanced contribution in both his defensive and attacking duties.

However, the wingback experienced periods of significantly reduced game time during the 2025/26 season due to a combination of severe injuries and intense tactical competition at right-back, which saw him fall down the pecking order under the current coaching staff.