Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals strategy to end persistent 1-0 scorelines as questions rise over quality of Amakhosi strikers

"I think we stick a lot with the players; we've made a lot of specific work for them, and now, recently, we don't have time to make a lot of work. We are [forced] to have only one training session before every match, so we don't have space or time to work," Ben Youssef said after their CAF Confederation Cup match against Zesco United, as per SABC Sports.

"But we are using video with our analysts to give them more solutions, and I think we are on a good path, and step by step, they will get better.

"If you remember the last two games before the [AFCON] break, against Chippa United and TS Galaxy, we dominated both games, but we were unlikely not to score," he added.

"Now we have improved a little bit; we are winning games, and we are scoring – I know at 1-0 you are always in a critical situation because every team could come back and equalise, but we are working and helping the players, and step by step it will be better."