Brandon Petersen’s Kaizer Chiefs contract is set to expire in June, but the club is expected to move swiftly to secure his services with a new deal.

The 31-year-old has cemented his status as a key figure at Naturena after establishing himself as Amakhosi’s first-choice goalkeeper.

His has also been recognised with the captain’s armband, underlining his leadership within the squad.

Petersen has enjoyed an impressive campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Those numbers have significantly strengthened his case for a contract extension.

However, with understudy Bruce Bvuma’s deal also running out in June, Chiefs face important decisions regarding the future of both custodians.