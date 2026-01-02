Kaizer Chiefs challenged to make transfer decision on Brandon Petersen as contracts nears expiration and release one goalkeeper between Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari and Bontle Molefe
Petersen and Bvuma's contracts ending
Brandon Petersen’s Kaizer Chiefs contract is set to expire in June, but the club is expected to move swiftly to secure his services with a new deal.
The 31-year-old has cemented his status as a key figure at Naturena after establishing himself as Amakhosi’s first-choice goalkeeper.
His has also been recognised with the captain’s armband, underlining his leadership within the squad.
Petersen has enjoyed an impressive campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets in 18 appearances across all competitions.
Those numbers have significantly strengthened his case for a contract extension.
However, with understudy Bruce Bvuma’s deal also running out in June, Chiefs face important decisions regarding the future of both custodians.
Rooi vouches for Petersen
Former Chiefs defender David Rooi believes the club should move quickly to extend Petersen's stay.
The retired footballer has added that the shot-stopper needs to be involved in ball playing with his defence when building from the back.
He also feels the club should bring in another quality goalkeeper and release one of the existing options to strengthen the department.
That would mean the Soweto giants getting rid of one between Bvuma, Ntwari and Bontle Molefe.
"At the moment, he is the No. 1 choice goalkeeper, so I think they must extend his stay," Rooi told Soccer Laduma.
"Now the only thing he needs to do is to improve his footwork so he can help his defence on playing from the back.
"I think they need to sign a good keeper and release one of them."
Ntwari is currently recovering from injury after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.
Petersen on his clean sheets
Peterson has stressed that clean sheets are secondary to the team’s overall performance and collecting maximum points.
In remarks that reflect on his leadership, the Amakhosi custodian has explained that he is not focused on individual statistics, insisting that consistent team displays matter more.
"It’s important to have clean sheets, but I think what’s more important is a good overall team performance and maximum points," said Petersen.
“I am not really focused on how many clean sheets I am keeping. What’s more important is to make sure that we have a good team performance week in [and] week out. I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day.”
What comes next?
Chiefs might want to act fast on Petersen and Bvuma before they get lured to sign pre-contracts with other clubs.
Looking at other departments in their squad, the PSL January transfer window has opened and Marumo Gallants forward Daniel Msendami is open to signing for Amakhosi.
"We play to get to the top league, to play for big teams. I’ll definitely keep on pushing, push very hard, and hope that as time passes, I can get an offer to get to a higher level and showcase my talent," Msendami to the media.
“For me, the way I heard it was concrete [the interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates], but I didn’t put it in mind, because if they were really interested in him, they were going to take me.
“So, I’ll just keep on pushing, go where I’m needed, and push very hard to score more goals in the league and continue playing like this. My contract is expiring soon, but I’m not yet clear on what’s happening. I’ll just keep on pushing."