Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen balances ambition and team duty as he insists ‘I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day’

Across all competitions, Brandon Petersen has proven himself as the most trusted man between the sticks for Chiefs, keeping nine clean sheets in 13 appearances.

Meanwhile, his competition in the goalkeeping department — Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari, and youngster Bontle Molefe, who is yet to be tested — have struggled to establish consistent command. The recent incident involving Ntwari in the Carling Knockout Cup, where he appeared reluctant to be substituted before the penalty shootout, further underlined the uncertainty surrounding the coaches’ confidence in him.

Not all is settled for the Glamour Boys, as consistency remains a key concern. Petersen has made it clear that his main focus is on helping the team collect more wins and rediscover their winning rhythm. With several crucial fixtures still to come, the Naturena-based team will have plenty of opportunities to prove their consistency and re-establish themselves as genuine contenders for the remainder of the season.