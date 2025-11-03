Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen balances ambition and team duty as he insists ‘I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day’
Petersen leading the race for Chiefs
Across all competitions, Brandon Petersen has proven himself as the most trusted man between the sticks for Chiefs, keeping nine clean sheets in 13 appearances.
Meanwhile, his competition in the goalkeeping department — Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari, and youngster Bontle Molefe, who is yet to be tested — have struggled to establish consistent command. The recent incident involving Ntwari in the Carling Knockout Cup, where he appeared reluctant to be substituted before the penalty shootout, further underlined the uncertainty surrounding the coaches’ confidence in him.
Not all is settled for the Glamour Boys, as consistency remains a key concern. Petersen has made it clear that his main focus is on helping the team collect more wins and rediscover their winning rhythm. With several crucial fixtures still to come, the Naturena-based team will have plenty of opportunities to prove their consistency and re-establish themselves as genuine contenders for the remainder of the season.
Good feeling, but winning remains the main goal
The former international goalkeeper told the media, as quoted by Sowetan that his main priority remains the team’s overall performance rather than individual recognition.
“It’s a very good feeling for me,” said Peterson
It’s important to have clean sheets, but I think what’s more important is a good overall team performance and maximum points.
“I am not really focused on how many clean sheets I am keeping. What’s more important is to make sure that we have a good team performance week in [and] week out. I’d take a good victory over a clean sheet any day.”
Petersen brace for tough challenge ahead
He also noted that the team will continue to be tested when they host Orbit College FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, as opponents tend to bring their A-game whenever they face Chiefs.
“It will be another tough encounter for us against Orbit. We know that everyone that comes up against us wants to beat us, and it’s important to keep this good run going, especially before the international break. It’s also a home game for us, so first it’s important to not concede, and bagging three points is non-negotiable,” he added.
“I am encouraging our fans to come and fill up FNB Stadium on Tuesday...come see us collect maximum points.”
What comes next for Petersen?
Petersen currently tops the goalkeepers’ log, sitting ahead of Bafana Bafana stalwarts Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine. His performances this season have been marked by composure, sharp reflexes, and crucial saves that have kept Chiefs competitive in tight encounters. To maintain his edge, he will need to sustain this level of consistency while continuing to elevate his game under pressure, proving that he deserves consideration from national team coach Hugo Broos.
He will also be aiming to continue his impressive form, positioning himself as the most likely starter for tomorrow night’s clash.