Kaizer Chiefs warned against regular technical team changes! Management told to carry own cross but 'the solution is not external'
- Backpage
Another change at Naturena inevitable
Last season, coach Nasreddine Nabi was appointed to help Kaizer Chiefs get back to the top, but he ended up finishing ninth on the table, a position higher than the previous Premier Soccer League campaign.
Despite ending the trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup, the Tunisian was let go early in the ongoing campaign, with his assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze taking over.
But the duo has not delivered, inviting more changes ahead of the forthcoming edition.
- Backpage
What is the solution?
Amakhosi legend Vusi Lamola insists the regular changes at the club are not a solution.
I think the management would know best what the root cause of the problem would be, and only the management can come up with the right solution, no one else,” he told Soccer Laduma.
“The solution is not external, it's internal, because they know exactly what the root cause of this situation is. “The problem is with the management rather than the coaches, that's my analysis from a distance. They are the ones capable of doing a proper diagnosis of the situation and coming up with the relevant solution.
“They can get different coaches, but if they don't face the problem head-on, it's going to be a recurring issue,” he concluded.
- GOAL
Chiefs respond to Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane links
In his interview with MSW, Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. refused to open up about the duo, but conceded it is an honour to be associated with them.
“You are mentioning two top individuals, who have achieved tremendous things in their careers. [But] it would be unfair of me to sit here and talk about coaches when we have coaches in the team," he stated.
“We have our immediate mandate and responsibility to restore the pride and the hurt that has happened to the nation and to the team. I can sit here and talk about individuals, it is not professional, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.
“I have a lot of respect for both of those gentlemen; they have achieved a lot through their playing days, achieved as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be associated with people like that. To be fully transparent and honest, it wouldn’t be right for me to sit here and talk about them," Motaung Jr. concluded.
- Backpage
Change of priorities
Following the club's failure to deliver any silverware this season, the co-coaches have been asked by the management to ensure Amakhosi finish second in the PSL log to qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Currently, Chiefs are 14 points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.