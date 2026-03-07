Kaizer Chiefs warned against regular technical team changes! Management told to carry own cross but 'the solution is not external'

In his interview with MSW, Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. refused to open up about the duo, but conceded it is an honour to be associated with them.

“You are mentioning two top individuals, who have achieved tremendous things in their careers. [But] it would be unfair of me to sit here and talk about coaches when we have coaches in the team," he stated.

“We have our immediate mandate and responsibility to restore the pride and the hurt that has happened to the nation and to the team. I can sit here and talk about individuals, it is not professional, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.

“I have a lot of respect for both of those gentlemen; they have achieved a lot through their playing days, achieved as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be associated with people like that. To be fully transparent and honest, it wouldn’t be right for me to sit here and talk about them," Motaung Jr. concluded.