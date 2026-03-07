Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Motaung Jr. welcomes links to Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy: 'It’s always an honour to be associated with people like that'
The must-do changes
Kaizer Chiefs started the season well with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef in the absence of their then-boss Nasreddine Nabi, who had traveled home to attend to an emergency.
When the Tunisian was relieved of his duties just seven Premier Soccer League games into the campaign, the duo was given the mandate to lead the team at least until the end of the season.
However, both Kaze and Ben Youssef have struggled to make Amakhosi deliver across all competitions, and changes are inevitable.
Who has been linked with Amakhosi?
Many names have been mentioned by stakeholders as those capable of helping Chiefs get back to the top.
However, the big coaches associated with the Amakhosi coach are Rhulani Mokwena, who is currently with Algerian outfit MC Alger.
Kenya coach and South Africa Benni McCarthy, as well as celebrated tactician Pitso Mosimane, who is currently a free agent.
Chiefs respond to McCarthy, Mosimane links
In his interview with MSW, Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. refused to open up about the duo, but conceded it is an honour to be associated with them.
“You are mentioning two top individuals, who have achieved tremendous things in their careers. [But] it would be unfair of me to sit here and talk about coaches when we have coaches in the team," he stated.
“We have our immediate mandate and responsibility to restore the pride and the hurt that has happened to the nation and to the team. I can sit here and talk about individuals, it is not professional, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.
“I have a lot of respect for both of those gentlemen; they have achieved a lot through their playing days, achieved as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be associated with people like that. To be fully transparent and honest, it wouldn’t be right for me to sit here and talk about them," Motaung Jr. concluded.
The next hurdle
Amakhosi have lost five of their last six games across all competitions, four in a row, of which the last three have been in the Premier Soccer League.
The next game for Chiefs will be on March 15 against Durban City, who have been doing quite well in their debut. The previous meeting ended 1-0 in favour of the Glamour Boys.