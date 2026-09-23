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Luke Baartman, Kaizer Chiefs & Osborn Maluleke Golden ArrowsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Dillon Sheppard identifies silver lining in frustrating Golden Arrows stalemate - 'We just have to carry on with that'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
D. Sheppard
F. Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

The Glamour Boys were left to reflect on what might have been after a scoreless encounter with Abafana Be'sthende left the Soweto giants feeling short-changed at Mbombela Stadium. Despite dominating large spells of the game, the Glamour Boys could not find the finishing touch required to secure all three points.

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Amakhosi rue missed opportunities

    The clash in Nelspruit was defined by Kaizer Chiefs' inability to convert their superiority into goals, as the match ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

    The most glaring moment of the afternoon occurred late in the opening half when Lebohang Maboe stepped up to take a penalty, only to see his effort thwarted by a brilliant save from Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa.

    This result means the Glamour Boys remain in fourth spot on the Betway Premiership table, having collected 12 points from their opening fixtures of the new campaign.

    While the point keeps their unbeaten start to the season intact, there is a growing sense of frustration among the Naturena faithful.



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  • Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Sheppard focuses on the positives

    Despite the dropped points, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard is refusing to hit the panic button, choosing instead to focus on the attacking patterns his side developed.

    Sheppard offered an honest assessment of the ninety minutes, suggesting that his players did enough to warrant a better outcome.

    Sheppard addressed the performance directly, stating: "It was a fair result. They had a couple of chances, especially near the end, but overall, I think we deserved to win it if you look at the balance of the chances." Sheppard said, as per KickOff.

    "Our creativity has been good; it's just a matter of sticking our chances away.

    "The good thing is that we are creating chances. That's a positive, so we just have to carry on with that."





  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Unbeaten run continues despite stalls

    The draw marks a continuation of a mixed bag of results for Amakhosi, who currently boast a record of three victories and three draws.

    While maintaining an undefeated status is no small feat in the competitive landscape of South African football, the lack of consistency in front of goal is preventing them from mounting a serious challenge to the league's early pace-setters.

    Instead of cementing their place among the elite, Chiefs now find themselves looking over their shoulders as the chasing pack begins to close the gap.



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  • Tshephang Matube Polokwane City Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Looking ahead to Stellenbosch test

    There will be no respite for Fernando Da Cruz and his technical team as they prepare for their next league assignment.

    Amakhosi are scheduled to face a stern test when they host Stellenbosch on 17 October 2026. This upcoming fixture is viewed as a crucial barometer for the side's progress, as Stellies have proven to be a difficult nut to crack for the bigger clubs in the division.

    With several weeks to prepare for the arrival of the Cape Winelands side, the pressure will be on the Chiefs attackers to prove they have learned from their wasteful display against Arrows.

    A victory at home would reignite their momentum and silence the critics who have questioned the team's efficiency.

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Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
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Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
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