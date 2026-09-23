Kaizer Chiefs assistant Dillon Sheppard identifies silver lining in frustrating Golden Arrows stalemate - 'We just have to carry on with that'

The clash in Nelspruit was defined by Kaizer Chiefs' inability to convert their superiority into goals, as the match ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

The most glaring moment of the afternoon occurred late in the opening half when Lebohang Maboe stepped up to take a penalty, only to see his effort thwarted by a brilliant save from Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa.

This result means the Glamour Boys remain in fourth spot on the Betway Premiership table, having collected 12 points from their opening fixtures of the new campaign.

While the point keeps their unbeaten start to the season intact, there is a growing sense of frustration among the Naturena faithful.







