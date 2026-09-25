Arsenal injury crisis worsens as Kai Havertz suffers hamstring blow on Germany duty under Jurgen Klopp

The most pressing concern for both Germany and Arsenal revolves around Havertz, who went down with a suspected hamstring problem shortly after Timber's robust tackle. The forward required treatment on the pitch from the medical staff before being replaced by Younes Eboutalib.

The situation was equally grim for Bayern star Musiala, who failed to make the kick-off after pulling up with an apparent thigh injury during the pre-match warm-up. Speaking to RTL after the final whistle, Klopp expressed his concern over both players.

"Both are currently undergoing an MRI. I hope we get the diagnosis this evening (Thursday)," Klopp revealed. "But of course, this isn't great. I hope it's nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they'll be back in action relatively quickly."