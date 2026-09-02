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Nick Woltemade Germany 2026 World CupGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Woltemade: "I think I picked up something from Ibrahimovic"

Juventus
Serie A
N. Woltemade

The new Juventus striker introduces himself to the fans

Nick Woltemade, Juventus' new signing, has spoken to the club's official channels. The German 2002-born player, who arrives on loan from Newcastle, opened with these words: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. Juventus are a great club and I'm excited about this new adventure. For me it's another country and I'm happy to play for a great club like this one. For me Juventus are the biggest club in Italy, so I'm very happy and proud of myself. I also feel proud for my family, for my agents, for everyone who works at Juve and who made the transfer possible. I'm absolutely delighted to be here and I really can't wait to get started".


Asked about his technical characteristics, he said: "I think I'm an intelligent footballer. I know how to score, I know how to provide assists, I know how to play the final pass for my team-mates. I think I'm good at finding the right position on the pitch and I believe that, overall, as you will see, this is my way of playing. I don't think it happens often to see a tall lad who plays like me. I'm absolutely delighted to be in a team like Juventus, who control the ball a lot and do so with the right timing. I think it's in situations like these that I can express myself best, so I'm very happy".


  • "My role models? It's difficult because I'm very tall and not many footballers are as tall as me, but I think I've taken a little something from everyone, for example from Zlatan Ibrahimović," Woltemade explained, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. "I've always liked watching him because he is also very tall and has good technique. I also like Kai Havertz, who is a friend of mine. I always try to take a little something from everyone, to take each of these characteristics from all of them and then try to make them my own as well. But it has never been easy to have a role model because I don't think there are many footballers similar to me, because of my height and the way I play."


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Serie A
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Juventus
JUV
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AC Milan
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