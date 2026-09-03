Juventus, Woltemade and Kolo Muani can play together in only two ways

Nick Woltemade, born in 2002, has made 177 appearances and scored 48 goals for his clubs, plus 12 caps and four goals for the national team. Randal Kolo Muani, born in 1998, has 333 club appearances and 97 goals, along with 32 caps and nine goals for the national team. Juventus are starting again with the German and the Frenchman to get back to winning, or at least to secure the minimum target of qualifying for next season's Champions League, an objective they failed to achieve last season. It will be up to the former Newcastle player and the former Tottenham player to make Dusan Vlahovic be forgotten, after he ended up at Besiktas when his contract with Juventus expired.





With Woltemade and Kolo Muani, Juventus have sorted out their attack, which, along with a large number of wide players, also includes Jeff Ekhator and Arek Milik in the centre-forward role.Probably neither Woltemade nor Kolo Muani exactly fits Luciano Spalletti's ideal centre-forward profile, as he would have preferred a more classic penalty-box centre-forward, while both the German and the Frenchman like to roam across the entire front line. Both Woltemade and Kolo Muani, however, will also have to adapt to playing as a focal point in the middle of the penalty area.



