That said, one thing to put to one side is the remarkable number of injuries, a factor that, even now, is forcing Carnevali and Massara to look for a goalkeeper among the free agents. That brings this assessment to Spalletti. In his dealings with the media, he could have done without the nasty quip about Kolo Muani after the first match ("He hasn’t played for two years, there must be a reason"), probably fuelled by his frustration at not having the kind of centre-forward he would have liked. The upshot was that, in the next three matches, the Frenchman played even worse before recovering in the last two. On the pitch, meanwhile, the kind of squad the club have put at his disposal, along with the injuries, is forcing Spalletti to rediscover the best version of himself, something we have not seen for a while. "I will not let Carnevali down and I will become what he wants, I will improve," the manager said after receiving the backing of the club hierarchy following the defeat to Sassuolo. Then something new did indeed appear against NEC and Sassuolo, including a back three for certain spells of the match and a midfield four. But more is needed: against stronger opponents, with so many injured players and without top-level stars, particularly in attack, Spalletti is being asked to make the difference with his ideas and his genius, as he did brilliantly at Napoli in 2022-23.



