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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, who is Ginevra Elkann

Juventus
Serie A

The profile of John and Lapo Elkann’s sister

Juventus could be set for a major change at the top. According to Matteo Moretto, Ginevra Elkann could be the club's new president.



  • Born in London in 1979, Ginevra is the sister of John and Lapo Elkann and the granddaughter of Gianni Agnelli. She works as a film producer and director, and serves as president of Asmara Films and the Giovanni and Marella Agnelli Art Gallery. On the corporate side, she sits on the Board of Directors of Exor, the Agnelli-Elkann family holding company and Juventus' main shareholder.


    She graduated in Visual Communication from the American University of Paris and also holds a master's degree in Filmmaking from the London Film School.


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Serie A
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