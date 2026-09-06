Guglielmo Vicario, Juventus goalkeeper, speaks to DAZN before the match against AC Milan: "We are a united group, a strong group, a good mix of young and slightly less young players. Without a doubt we have talented lads at a young age, and we are all united. From now on, the pitch does the talking and I am convinced that we are a team of quality. Tonight we obviously face an opponent of great quality like us. It will be a great match, we cannot wait."
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Juventus, Vicario: "From today, it is always the pitch that does the talking"
The goalkeeper adds: "Every match has to be prepared with the different ways the goalkeeper can play out, then the approaches are different and have to be assessed, today you have to understand where the space is, where the best situation is to place the ball. Then it becomes a reading job for me and for the team, as we try to hurt the opposition.
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