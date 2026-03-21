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CM Grafica Juventus Sassuolo LIVE Serie A 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gabriele Stragapede

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Juventus v Sassuolo LIVE 1-0: Yildiz! Thuram gives it a go

Follow the race live.

Juventus v Sassuolo (Saturday 21 March, kick-off at 8.45 pm) is a match counting towards the 30th round of the Serie A season.

Following their 1-0 away win against Udinese, the Bianconeri go into this fixture in fifth place in the table with 53 points, 15 more than the Neroverdi, who are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to Bologna.

Marchetti will referee at the Stadium in Turin, assisted by Costanzo and Bianchini, with Allegretta as fourth official and Abisso and Camplone on VAR duty.

Keep an eye on the cards: Kelly and McKennie are on a warning on one side; Muric, Doig and Fadera on the other.

In the next round of fixtures, Sassuolo host Cagliari in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off, whilst Juventus play at home again against Genoa on Easter Monday.

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  • MATCH STATISTICS

    EXPERIENCE THE MATCH

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    17' – Thuram, after a run through the middle, enters the box and sees his shot deflected for a corner by Muric

    14' - GOAL FOR JUVENTUS! Perin plays an immediate long ball which finds Conceicao in space. The Portuguese player beats Garcia and delivers a perfect pass to Yildiz, who strikes first time and fires past Muric.

    3' - Locatelli rises unmarked in the centre of the box and heads the ball, with Muric tipping it over the bar.

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  • MATCH REPORT

    JUVENTUS 1-0 SASSUOLO


    GOALS: 14' Yildiz (J)

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, Boga, Yildiz. Manager: Spalletti.

    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia; Vranckx, Koné; Berardi, Volpato, Bakola; Pinamonti. Manager: Grosso.


    REFEREE: Marchetti

    BOOKINGS: -

    SENT OFF: -

Serie A
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Sassuolo
SAS
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Serie A
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Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN