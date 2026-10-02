Juventus v Cremonese LIVE

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus face Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today. Spalletti is without his international players, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly are back after their respective injuries. New signing Norberto Neto is not involved, as he continues his reconditioning work. Spalletti has also called up a number of youngsters, including two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends.





For Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, the focus is on Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese. He has made a strong impression at the start of the season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia.









Juventus-Cremonese

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