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Juventus v Atalanta LIVE

Juventus vs Atalanta
Juventus
Atalanta
Serie A

Another big game in this fifth round of Serie A before the long international break. Juventus and Atalanta meet in Turin. Below is the minute-by-minute match report.

  • Goal and key actions

    Juventus v Atalanta


    SCORERS -


    GOALS AND KEY ACTION -

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  • The match report

    Probable line-ups Juventus v Atalanta


    JUVENTUS (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Celik, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, McKennie; Conceiçao, Nico Gonzalez; Kolo Muani. Manager: Spalletti


    ATALANTA (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Kessié, Gaetano, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Rowe. Manager: Sarri


    Booked -


    Sent off -

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Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA